Group sets timeline for new shelter project

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Humane Society’s capital campaign has progressed, and the society has announced a timeline for construction of an animal shelter/adoption center on Fox Road.

“We are in the home stretch,” said Humane Society Board President Deb Sealscott.

Van Wert County Humane Society members pose with a sign denoting the location of the group’s proposed animal shelter/adoption center. file photo

The society purchased 1.76 acres on Fox Road over a year ago and began a capital campaign last winter with the goal of raising $600,000. Currently, the campaign has reached 85 percent of that goal.

Garmann Miller Architects is currently working on the final design draft of the facility, with bidding and a groundbreaking ceremony planned for this coming spring.

Sealscott noted that local businesses and individuals have shown “overwhelming support” for the project.

“Because of the generosity of so many, our shelter animals should be in their new home by year-end 2021,” she said.

Those interested in contributing to the campaign can do so by contacting Michelle White, capital campaign chairperson, at ​michwhite66@yahoo.com​ or by contacting the Van Wert County Foundation at 419.238.1743.