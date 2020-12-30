Health District: 109 new COVID-19 cases

VW independent/submitted information

As of Wednesday, the Van Wert County General Health District reports an increase of 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since last Wednesday, December 23, for a total of 1,655 confirmed cases. There are currently seven people hospitalized.

The Van Wert County General Health District is currently investigating active outbreaks at National Door and Trim and Van Wert Health.

The Health District office will be closed Thursday, December 31, and Friday, January 1, 2021, for the New Year’s holiday. Staff responsible for COVID-19 follow-up will be working to contact positive cases through the holiday weekend.

COVID-19 vaccine distribution continued this week for those in Phase 1A. Due to the limited supply of vaccine, health officials will be vaccinating only those in Phase 1A until they are able to move to the next phase. Local residents are asked to continue to be patient regarding response to phone calls, as the Health District is getting a large number of calls. People should not contact the Health Department office for vaccination unless they are in group 1A and have not been contacted.

The health department will continue to provide information on who is eligible for vaccine as it becomes available, using print news media, online news media, and social media to provide information to the public. The health department is also researching other means for reaching the general public with information on vaccine availability.