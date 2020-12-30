Kenneth Clayton Kohn Jr.

Kenneth Clayton Kohn Jr. died on Tuesday, December 29, 2020.

Kenneth Clayton Kohn Jr.

He was born December 8, 1924, the son of Lois B. (Winters) and Kenneth C. Kohn Sr., who both preceded him in death. He was married on December 29, 1945, to the former Lois Marcene Elston at Zion Methodist Church in Grover Hill, Ohio.

He was a 1942 graduate of Grover Hill High School and remained active in the Grover Hill Alumni Association for many years. He attended Giffin College in Van Wert and worked as a machinist at Continental Can Company and Sonoco Fibre Drums, enjoying many hours repairing and maintaining machinery in Van Wert. He was an avid reader, card player, and tinkerer, often repairing cars — both his and those of his family and friends. Kenneth attended many auctions and was overjoyed when a purchase turned into a treasure, which led to his second career selling homes with Straley Realty. Over the years, one of his favorite pastimes was fishing, an activity at which he spent many happy and productive hours. His daily walks around his neighborhood, whether in Van Wert or Palmetto, Florida, were an enjoyment to him and to those he met along the way. In his retirement years he enjoyed walking along the white sand beaches of Florida collecting shells to use in creative artworks. In recent years, Kenneth resided at Dublin Retirement Village in Dublin.

Mr. Kohn attended First United Methodist Church in Van Wert, Zion United Methodist Church in Grover Hill, and was a member and deacon in the former Grover Hill Church of Christ, where his passion was working with the young adult Sunday school class and actively participating in the support of missionary projects.

Also preceding him in death were his sister and brother-in-law, Lois Eileen and Lee Davis; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Rosella (Harpster) and Ray Elston.

Survivors include his wife, Lois Kohn; and his daughters, Cynthia K. (William) Good and Kendra J. (William) Boroff. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Abigail M. (Brett) Fry, Karissa (Adam) Combs, J. Bradley (Holly) Boroff, and Brian (Jill) Boroff. Ten great-grandchildren also survive him, Isabel and Madelyn Fry, Kaitlyn, Aidan and Anderson Combs, Ashley Osugi Moore, and Chase, Cole, Chloe, and Jaycee Boroff, One great-great-grandchild survives, as well as many in-laws, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Preferred memorials: Alzheimer’s Association Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, OH 43215.

Due to Covid-19 concerns, no services will be held at this time. A memorial for Kenneth will be scheduled at a later date.

Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert is handling arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.