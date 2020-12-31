Balanced Wayne Trace downs Lincolnview

Van Wert independent sports

Lincolnview enjoyed a strong first quarter, but Wayne Trace turned the tables and controlled the final three periods on the way to a 52-37 girls’ non-conference basketball win over the Lancers on Wednesday.

It was the fifth consecutive win for Wayne Trace (6-3), while Lincolnview dropped to 2-6.

Four Lady Raiders finished in double figures, with Sidney Sinn leading the way with 16 points, including a 3-3 performance from three-point land. Gracie Shepherd, Katrina Stoller and Rachel Stoller each finished with 12 points. Shepherd and Rachel Stoller each tallied eight rebounds, and Wayne Trace owned a 26-11 rebounding advantage.

Kendall Bollenbacher led Lincolnview with 15 points, including four triples, while Annie Mendenhall and Zadria King each finished with five points.

The Lancers led 12-6 after the first quarter, but Wayne Trace answered with a 24-14 second quarter scoring advantage and the Lady Raiders led 31-26 halftime. Shepherd scored 10 points in the second period, and Sinn added nine, including a pair of treys. The two teams combined for 16 points in the third quarter and Wayne Trace led 40-33 entering the fourth period. In the final stanza Wayne Trace pulled away by outscoring the hosts 13-4.

The Lady Raiders were 20-of-42 (48 percent) from the floor and 10-of-17 from the foul line, while Lincolnview was 13-of-37 (35 percent) from the floor and 6-of-10 from the free throw line.

Wayne Trace is scheduled to play at Archbold on Saturday, and Lincolnview is slated to play at Kalida on Tuesday.