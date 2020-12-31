Knights, Lancers place at Parkway Invite

Van Wert independent sports

ROCKFORD — Crestview and Lincolnview each had an individual runner-up at the nine-team Parkway Holiday Wrestling Invitational held on Tuesday.

Crestview’s Gavin Grubb was pinned in 1:45 by Celina’s Landin Wallace in the championship round of the 106-pound weight class. Prior to that, Grubb had pinned three opponents to qualify for the finals.

In the 160-pound finals, Lincolnview’s Dylan Bowyer was pinned in 3:57 by Mason Vonderwell of Delphos St. John’s. Bowyer had pinned all three of his opponents before reaching the championship match.

Trevon Barton of Crestview finished fourth in the 220 pound weight class after being pinned in 2:21 by Owen Miller of Delphos Jefferson, and teammate Levi Grace finished sixth at 126 pounds after dropping a 12-4 major decision to Skyler Fokine of Parkway. Donovan Wreath also placed sixth after being pinned in 1:25 by Celina’s Tim Novitzke.

Tyler Ultery of Lincolnview pinned Sidney Lehman Catholic’s Anthony Stumpo in 2:23 to finish third at 195 pounds. After getting pinned in 2:45 by Coldwater’s Will Fox, Louis Ulery finished fourth in the 285-pound weight class, and Joe Bill finished fourth at 170 pounds after an 18 second pin by Celina’s Tyler Carlin. Braxton Coil earned a fifth place finish at 220 pounds with a 2:30 pin of Celina’s Brayden Mullins. Tristan Taylor finished sixth at 132 pounds after dropping a 4-1 decision to Josh Unland of Delphos St. John’s.

Host Parkway had one individual champion. Hayden Ridenour captured the 220-pound title with a 5:06 pin of Spencerville’s Reuben Noriega in the finals. The Panthers also had a runner-up in Chaz Neuenschwander, after he dropped a 9-6 decision to Coldwater’s Shane Ontrop in the 182-pound finals.

Celina won the team title with 401 points, while Spencerville was the runner-up with 279 points. Coldwater finished third (265), followed by Parkway (231), Lincolnview (130), Delphos St. John’s (123.5), Delphos Jefferson (121), Crestview (101) and Lehman Catholic (35).