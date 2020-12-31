Local Elks donate to VW Council on Aging

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, recently donated $1,250 to the Van Wert County Council on Aging to be used for senior transportation.

The monies are from a Gratitude Grant the lodge received from the Elks National Foundation. Gratitude Grants are given to lodges that meet their per-capita goal of donations to the Elks National Foundation

Shown are (from the left) Council on Aging driver Bill Sanderson, Council on Aging Director Kevin Matthews, Council on Aging staff member Jenny Lichtenberger, and Lodge Elks National Foundation Chairman Michael C. Stanley. Elks photo

The Elks National Foundation is a perpetual trust fund established in 1928 by the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. Contributions to the Foundation are made each year by almost 1 million Elks and their families and friends from more than 2,000 Elks lodges across the United States, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Philippines.

This year, due to the Covid-19, the Council on Aging is unable to hold some of its annual fundraiser events. The Gratitude Grant funds will enable them to provide transportation to senior citizens for shopping, as well as doctor and medical appointments.

Van Wert Elks Lodge is happy to be able to assist the Council on Aging with this important assistance they provide.