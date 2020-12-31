VW Manor releases vaccine rollout info

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Manor, a long-term care provider and part of HCF Management Inc., a locally owned and operated organization in Lima, has released information on its rollout of COVID-19 vaccine.

The availability of the COVID-19 vaccine is quickly approaching for the local care community. The nursing facility industry, including high-risk populations, healthcare workers, and older adults, is the first to receive access to the vaccine. Currently, Van Wert Manor’s first COVID-19 clinic date is scheduled for January 6, 2021. The clinic is only for the facility’s residents and staff, no general public.

“We are incredibly excited for our care community to receive our shipment of the vaccines,” said Van Wert Manor Administrator Jacque Welch. “January 6 will be our first clinic date. Staff and residents that choose to get the vaccine on this day will the get their second dose required with this vaccine at the second clinic.”

Welch also noted that any staff or residents who did not receive the vaccine during the first vaccine clinic date, but later change their minds to now receive it, can receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the second scheduled clinic date.

Van Wert Manor’s COVID-19 leadership team has created a vaccine acknowledgment and procedure. The acknowledgement is similar to its current flu acknowledgement, and is designed to ensure a smooth process for distributing the vaccine to all HCF locations.

Welch said she understands there is concern regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, and Van Wert Manor wants to do its best to educate everyone about the facts. The organization has been sharing facts about the vaccine from The Centers of Disease Control (CDC) and from local medical professionals.

Van Wert Manor residents, their family members, and facility staff members will receive vaccine acknowledgement information for the estimated amount of vaccine being received prior to its arrival. There are three different pharmaceutical organizations that have developed a vaccine. Until Van Wert Manor receives the vaccine in-hand, staff will not be able to verify which one is being sent here.

At this time, there are no changes to the visitation regulations and restrictions. Van Wert Manor will promptly notify family members if and when it learns of any regulation changes related to COVID-19.

“From the Van Wert Manor Family to yours, we sincerely appreciate the cooperation and understanding of our current procedures to keep our residents and staff safe,” Welch said.

For more information, consider reaching out to the care community.