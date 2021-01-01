Police seek suspect in Pak-A-Sak break-in

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert police are seeking information on a man who broke into the Pak-A-Sak convenience store on North Washington Street and stole several items from the store.

Suspect full-length

Pak-A-Sak suspect

According to surveillance video from the store, a white male rode from north of the store to the building at 11:36 p.m. Thursday.

He then parked the bike on the east side of the store and first checked the back door to see if it was unlocked before going around to the front of the store, where he pried on the front doors, breaking the glass on one of the double doors.

He then left on his bike, but returned at 1:32 a.m. Friday and entered the business, taking cigarettes, scratch-off Lotto tickets, a flashlight, and Tylenol PM. He left the building on foot two minutes later, heading east on Brooks Avenue.

Police describe the man as having a pointed chin and nose, small to average in height, and wearing Carhartt-like overalls and work gloves.

A pink-and-white girl’s Mongoose bicycle was located in Jubilee Park.

Anyone with information about the bike or the suspect can call the Van Wert Police Department at 419.238.2462 or Crime Stoppers at 419.238.STOP (7867).