Crestview now 6-1

Crestview freshman Cali Gregory went off for 27 points during Saturday’s game at Hicksville. Sparked by Gregory’s scoring outburst and a 22-4 third quarter scoring advantage, the Lady Knights posted a 58-45 win. Teammate Olivia Cunningham scored 14 points, as Crestview improved to 6-1 on the season. The Lady Knights are scheduled to host Continental tonight and Bluffton on Tuesday before traveling to Allen East on Thursday. Photo by Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent