Light Up the Night winners announced
CONVOY — The winners of the “Light Up the Night” Christmas decorating event in Convoy have been released.
Winners include the following:
- First place — Mike and Linda Clay, 6637 Lincoln Highway, 28 points
- Second place — Kyle and Casey Hammonds, 602 E. Tully St., 18 points
- Third place — Ed and Leta Feasby, 4508 Payne Road, 18 points
- Fourth place — Jeremy and Jessica Kreischer, 16 points
- Fifth place (tie) — Jon and Judi Hall and Gary and Connie Kreischer, 15 points
- Seventh place (tie) — Jim and Pamela Huffine and Chris and Shannon Sinn, and Don and Sue Dempsey, 12 points
The contest committee, which included Mayor Timothy Bolenbaugh and members Bill and Kimberly Thomas, Chad and Gretchen Williamson (and daughters Katie and Kenzie), and Jennifer Klausing (and daughters Ivy and Ella), thanked area residents for decorating their houses and participating in the Light Up the Night event.
POSTED: 01/04/21 at 12:25 am. FILED UNDER: News