Random Thoughts: January 4, 2021

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s edition of Random Thoughts centers around Lincolnview’s latest victory, Van Wert on hold, the 1,000 point club, the first AP boys’ hoops rankings of the season, Ohio State, an NFL playoff streak that dates back to 1969, Urban Meyer and the University of Texas.

Lincolnview rally

Saturday’s Lincolnview-Fort Recovery game was one of the most exciting regular season games that I’ve seen in awhile.

The Lancers were down by a dozen with just over five minutes left but rallied for a three-point win.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again – this is a fun team to watch.

I was looking forward to this Friday’s game against Columbus Grove, but that’s gone by the wayside due to COVID-19. With all due respect to other teams, whenever it’s played, it could be the NWC championship game.

Van Wert

An already congested regular season schedule is about to get even more congested for the Van Wert Cougars.

Monday night’s game against Defiance was rescheduled for a second time, to Tuesday, December 12, and Friday’s game against St. Marys Memorial is on hold as well.

Saturday’s game at Marion Local is on, at least for now.

Congratulations

A pair of Van Wert County basketball players surpassed the 1,000 point mark last week.

Congratulations to Van Wert’s Owen Treece, who did it last Monday against Columbus Grove, and congratulations to Crestview’s Kalen Etzler, who did the same thing during Saturday’s game against Tinora.

Poll

Northwest Ohio is well represented in the season’s first Associated Press boys’ high school basketball poll.

Shawnee is ranked No. 1 in Division II, Ottawa-Glandorf is No. 3 in Division III and Antwerp is No. 1 in Division IV. Kalida is ranked No. 2 in Division IV, Columbus Grove is No. 5, Ottoville is No. 8, Leipsic is tied for 10th, and Minster is No. 18.

In my opionion, Lincolnview should be ranked, but perhaps that will happen in a future poll.

Ohio State

Like many others, I’m still wowed by Ohio State’s Sugar Bowl win over Clemson.

Do I think the Buckeyes will beat Alabama? I want to believe it, but I’m not so sure. If they play like they did against the Tigers, they at least have a chance.

We’ll find out Monday night.

Cleveland Browns

We all know the Cleveland Browns are back in the NFL playoffs for the first time since 2002.

Here’s something you may not know – the Browns haven’t won a road playoff game since 1969. That’s not a typo. 1969, when they beat the Dallas Cowboys 38-14.

If you don’t believe me, check out this link: https://www.pro-football-reference.com/teams/cle/playoffs.htm.

Urban Meyer

I just can’t see Urban Meyer coaching an NFL team.

The guy is a control freak and in this case, I mean that in a good way. It’s hard to have that kind of control when many of your players are making more than you.

It’s tough to see him being happy with a 10-6 or 11-5 season, even if he somehow gets the franchise back on the right track.

Texas

Here’s the recent timeline from the University of Texas: apparently talked to Urban Meyer, who said thanks but no thanks; said Tom Herman would be back as head coach next season; fired Herman a few days later; hired Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian a few hours later; agreed to pay Herman a $15 million buyout and another $10 million for his staff.

Talk about a tough crowd down there.

If you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.