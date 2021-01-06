1 sentenced, 1 arraigned in County Common Pleas Court

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

One man was sentenced and another arraigned as part of this past week’s criminal hearings in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Forest Houseworth III, 37, of Van Wert, was sentenced to three years of community control, including up to six months in the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation (WORTH) Center in Lima, on a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the third degree.

Houseworth must also perform 200 hours of community service, was ordered to seek employment after his term at the WORTH Center and also undergo substance abuse and mental health assessments and any recommended treatment.

Daniel Dunn, 30, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound. Each is a felony of the fifth degree. Judge Martin D. Burchfield ordered Dunn released on an unsecured personal surety bond, and scheduled a telephone pretrial conference for 9 a.m. Thursday, January 28. More arraignments will be held next week following this Friday’s grand jury session.

Two people appeared in court for probation violation hearings.

Jared Smith, 33, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his probation by failing to complete assessment and treatment requirements, failing to report to probation, and for providing a false phone number to the probation department. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with credit given for 107 days already served.

Milo Holt Jr., 22, of Van Wert, admitted violating his probation by refusing to participate in the WORTH Center program. He was also sentenced to 180 days in jail, with credit for 155 days already served.

Also this week, Dustin Stuckey, 35, of Middle Point, changed his plea to guilty to one count of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, a felony of the fifth degree.

Judge Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation and set sentencing for 10 a.m. Wednesday, February 17.