United Way campaign update…

First Financial Bank has completed its 2020-2021 United Way campaign. In addition to employee contributions, First Financial also makes a corporate donation to help lead the campaign. “First Financial has been a great partner in the Rivals United fundraiser and this year it is the $1,000 t-shirt design contest sponsor,” said United Way Executive Director Vicki Smith. “Thank You for your contribution and helping those who need it most in the Van Wert community.” United Way photo