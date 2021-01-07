Crestview girls win, Lancer girls lose

Van Wert independent sports

Crestview and Lincolnview both hit the road for Northwest Conference girls’ basketball games on Thursday. The Lady Knights returned with a sizable win over Allen East, while Lincolnview fell to Columbus Grove.

Crestview 61 Allen East 24

HARROD — Crestview turned in another dominating performance with an impressive 61-24 Northwest Conference win at Allen East on Thursday.

The Lady Knights (9-1, 3-1 NWC) jumped out to a 19-9 lead after one quarter, then outscored the Mustangs 25-4 in the second quarter to take commanding 44-13 halftime lead. Freshman Cali Gregory scored seven of her game high 18 points in the period, while Bailey Gregory, Kylie Etzler, Laci McCoy and Olivia Cunningham each added four. Crestview went on to lead 52-20 after three quarters.

Etzler finished with 11 points, while Bailey Gregory, McCoy and Cunningham each added eight. Allen East (3-8, 0-3 NWC) was led by Kennedy Truex, who scored nine points.

Crestview is scheduled to host Coldwater on Tuesday.

Columbus Grove 54 Lincolnview 36

COLUMBUS GROVE — Lincolnview trailed early and was unable to rally in a 54-36 Northwest Conference loss to Columbus Grove on Thursday.

The Lancers trailed the Bulldogs 14-5 after one quarter, 25-11 at halftime and 29-22 after three quarters. Each team scored 14 points in the fourth quarter.

Zadria King led Lincolnview with nine points and seven rebounds, while Sami Sellers tallied six points and seven boards. Kendall Bollenbacher and Annie Mendenhall also finished with six points apiece. Columbus Grove’s Bryann Fortman led all scorers with 15 points, while Kenzie King scored 12 and pulled down seven rebounds.

Lincolnview (2-8, 0-3 NWC) will host Van Wert Saturday afternoon.