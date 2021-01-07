Health District reports 6 COVID-19 deaths

VW independent/submitted information

As of Thursday, the Van Wert County General Health District reports six additional deaths of county residents who tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths for county residents to 44.

The Van Wert County General Health District staff expresses its deepest sympathies for the family and friends of the deceased.

There continues to be lag time from when a person dies until a certificate of death can be obtained by the health department in order to verify that COVID-19 is listed as a cause of death.

The age ranges for the deceased are the following: one ages 70-79, four ages 80-89, and one ages 90-99.

The Health District also reported an increase of 157 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since last Thursday, December 30, for a total of 1,812 confirmed cases. There are currently four people hospitalized, as well as an active outbreak of COVID-19 at Ridgeview Behavioral Health Hospital.

The health department continues to administer COVID-19 vaccine to those people in Phase 1A. More information should be available in the next week on when the next phase of vaccination will begin. The health department is receiving a large volume of calls inquiring about vaccine. The health department can place those over age 65 on a call list for when the next phase of vaccinations (Phase 1B) begins to schedule vaccinations. Call 419.238.0808 and, when the recording begins, dial extension 111 and follow the instructions. Those in this age group may also contact the Van Wert County Council on Aging for information regarding vaccinations.

For all other callers, please be patient, listen to the recorded message, and do not leave multiple messages, as this may only delay responses. People should also continue to monitor social media, online news media, and print media for information on when the vaccine will be available to the next group.