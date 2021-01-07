Van Wert/St. Marys game rescheduled

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert’s boys’ basketball game at St. Marys Memorial, scheduled for Friday night (January 8) has been postponed and rescheduled for Tuesday, Janurary 19. The game against Parkway, scheduled for that same night, has been postponed until a date to be determined.

Saturday’s game at Marion Local will be played as scheduled, with a 6 p.m. junior varsity tipoff.

Van Wert will play at Defiance on Tuesday, January 12.