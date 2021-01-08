Friday night HS basketball scoreboard

Fort Recovery 53 New Knoxville 40 New Bremen 55 Delphos St. John’s 43 Marion Local 43 Versailles 36 Minster 59 Parkway 47 St. Henry 54 Coldwater 43

Defiance 61 Kenton 38 Elida 40 Celina 29 Ottawa-Glandorf 86 Bath 53 Shawnee 70 Wapakoneta 45 Van Wert at St. Marys Memorial – postponed to January 19

Crestview 78 Allen East 52 Delphos Jefferson 46 Ada 34 Paulding 52 Bluffton 47 Lima Central Catholic 55 Spencerville 43 (non-conference) Columbus Grove at Lincolnview – postponed to January 26

Here are final scores of Friday’s area boys’ high school basketball games.

Copyright © 2010-2021 The Van Wert Independent — Subscribe to our RSS feed — Web Site Design by J. DeWert Enterprises, LLC