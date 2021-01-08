Lautzenheiser to lead CV football program

Van Wert independent sports

CONVOY — Pending approval by the Board of Education, longtime assistant coach James Lautzenheiser will be named as Crestview High School’s new head football coach.

He’ll step in for Jared Owens, who resigned after the 2020 season. A vote is expected during Monday night’s school board meeting.

Lautzenheiser, a 2000 Crestview High School graduate, teaches middle school social studies and previously served as head track and field coach. He’s also a member of Convoy Village Council.