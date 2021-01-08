Local Elks donate to county CERT program

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, recently donated $1,250 to the Van Wert County CERT Team to be used to assist fire victims.

The monies are from a Gratitude Grant the lodge received from the Elks National Foundation. Gratitude Grants are given to lodges that meet their per-capita goal of donations to the Elks National Foundation

Shown are (from the left) Van Wert County Emergency Management Director Rick McCoy, CERT member Matt Saunier, and Lodge Elks National Foundation Chairman Michael C. Stanley. Elks photo

The Elks National Foundation is a perpetual trust fund established in 1928 by the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. Contributions to the Foundation are made each year by almost 1 million Elks and their families and friends from more than 2,000 Elks lodges across the United States, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Philippines.

With this donation, CERT will be able to provide assistance to fire victims within the county. Van Wert Elks Lodge is happy to be able to assist Van Wert County CERT with this important assistance they provide.