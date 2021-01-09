Saturday night boys hoops scoreboard
Here are final scores of Saturday night’s area high school boys’ high school basketball games.
Ada 50 McComb 42
Allen East 83 Arcadia 24
Antwerp 81 North Central 24
Archbold 51 Hicksville 49
Bath 51 Spencerville 46
Bluffton 69 Fort Jennings 66
Coldwater 49 Celina 29
Crestview 63 Arlington 39
Kalida 54 Tinora 30
Lima Central Catholic 63 Perry 42
Lincolnview 62 Miller City 43
Marion Local 48 Van Wert 26
Minster 35 Fort Loramie 34
Ottawa-Glandorf 63 Findlay 55
Ottoville 51 Pandora-Gilboa 17
Shawnee 71 Delphos St. John’s 45
St. Henry 73 Anna 66 (2OTs)
Wauseon 57 Defiance 45
Wayne Trace 44 Delphos Jefferson 42
POSTED: 01/09/21 at 10:13 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports