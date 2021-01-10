On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT
Van Wert independent sports
Here are this week’s high school basketball broadcast schedules for 99.7 WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games will air live. The schedule is subject to change due to COVID-19.
WSKD
Tuesday, January 12: Van Wert at Paulding (girls)
Thursday, January 14: Antwerp at Wayne Trace (girls)
Friday, January 15: Wayne Trace at Antwerp
Saturday, January 16: Antwerp at Lincolnview
WERT
Tuesday, January 12: Van Wert at Defiance
Friday, January 15: Ottawa-Glandorf at Van Wert
Saturday, January 16: Bryan at Van Wert
