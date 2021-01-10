Van Wert girls beat Lincolnview 52-42

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Van Wert turned a fast start into a non-conference girls’ basketball win over county rival Lincolnview on Saturday.

The Cougars jumped out to a 17-9 lead in the opening quarter and went on to win a matinee game 52-42 at Lincolnview High School. The victory snapped a five game losing streak by Van Wert (5-6), while the Lancers fell to 2-9.

Van Wert’s Sofi Houg is surrounded by Lincolnview’s Kendall Bollenbacher (15) and Makayla Jackman (5). Houg finished with 14 points. Wyatt Richardson photo

“The girls played team basketball and were always looking for their open teammate,” Van Wert head coach Hannah Phlipot said. “They executed our game plan very well and we played both sides of the ball well.”

Sofi Houg and Carly Smith combined for 11 of Van Wert’s first quarter points then in the second quarter, Kyra Welch dropped in seven points to help the Cougars led by eight, 29-21, at halftime. Kendall Bollenbacher and Zadria King each had two baskets for Lincolnview in the second period, and Annie Mendenhall drilled a triple and had a free throw.

The third quarter was a low-scoring affair, with Allison Schaufelberger scoring four of Van Wert’s nine points, while Bollenbacher added a pair of baskets for the Lancers, who trailed 38-27 at the end of the period.

Bollenbacher, who finished with 18 points, five rebounds and five assists, added a pair of triples and two foul shots in the fourth quarter, while Makayla Jackman scored four of her six points in the period, as Lincolnview chopped the deficit down to four, 46-42, with less than two minutes left. Van Wert countered with six more by Houg, including a 4-of-6 showing at the foul line and four points by Jaylyn Rickard.

“We are doing a lot of things right offensively but it ultimately comes down to making timely shots when needed,” Lincolnview head coach Kyle Williams said. We also allowed too many second chance points. We fought back but couldn’t overcome the deficit.”

Houg led Van Wert with 14 points while Welch scored 12, pulled down 11 rebounds and had seven assists. Smith added 10 points and six rebounds, Schaufelberger had eight points and five rebounds and Rickard added six points and six rebounds and the Cougars enjoyed a 34-23 advantage on the boards.

“Kyra was aggressive on both ends of the floor and I’m extremely proud of how she played,” Phlipot said.

Van Wert was 18-of-40 (45 percent) from the floor and 15-23 from the foul line, while Lincolnview was 15-of-30 (30 percent) from the floor and 8-of-13 from the free throw line. The Lancers had 14 turnovers, compared to 20 for Van Wert.

“We handled the ball well today and forced them to turn the ball over but basketball is about putting the ball in the bucket,” Williams said. “30 percent from the field is not going to beat many teams.”

Van Wert will travel to Paulding on Tuesday and Lincolnview will host Antwerp the same night.

Scoring summary

Lincolnview 9 12 6 15 – 42

Van Wert 17 13 9 12 – 52

Lincolnview: Makayla Jackman 1-4-6; Kendall Bollenbacher 7-2-18; Carsyn Looser 1-0-2; Zadria King 3-1-7; Annie Mendenhall 3-1-9

Van Wert: Carly Smith 3-3-10; Maria Bagley 1-0-2; Kyra Welch 5-2-12; Sofi Houg 5-4-14; Jaylyn Rickard 1-4-6; Allison Schaufelberger 4-0-8

JV: Lincolnview 22-21