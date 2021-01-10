Van Wert takes first ever Crestview duals

Van Wert independent sports

CONVOY — Van Wert swept through the first-ever five team Crestview Duals on Saturday.

Van Wert beat the host Knights 60-24 in the first round, then posted a 72-9 win over Ada in the following round. The Cougars followed up with a 66-15 win over Antwerp, then ended the day with a 57-21 victory over Lincolnview.

Due to Antwerp and Ada having low numbers, they combined against Lincolnview, but the Lancers posted a victory, then Lincolnview and Crestview tied 36-36 in the second round, but the Lancers won on criteria.

The Knights defeated Ada 42-30 and Antwerp 36-21.

Individual results:

Crestview

106 – Gavin Grubb 2-1

126 – Levi Grace 1-2

132 – Jayden Renner 1-2

138 – Holden Thornell 1-2

145 – Evan Sowers 1-1

160 – Brian Myers 1-2

170 – Isaiah Watts 0-3

182 – Donovan Wreath 2-1

195 – Tyler Hart 1-0

220 – Trevon Barton 3-0

Van Wert

106- Kaedyn Swander 3-1

113- Matthew Dunno 3-1

120- Ashton Baer 3-1

126- Killian Sudduth 3-1

132- Keaton Sudduth 4-0

138- Joaquin Estrada 2-2

145- Jordan Rawlins 1-3

152- Fletcher Smith 4-0, James Smith 1-0

160- Macein Bigham 4-0

170- Morgein Bigham 3-0, Caleb Bledsoe 2-0

182- Abram Collins 4-0

195- Spencer Blue 3-1

220- Turner Witten 4-0

285- Eli Kline 3-1

Lincolnview

Not available