Lincolnview bowlers defeat Perry

Van Wert independent sports

Led by a 176-203-379 series by James Reinhart, Lincolnview notched a 1554-1429 win over Perry at Olympic Lanes on Monday.

Justin Braun added a 209-138-347 series for the Lancers, followed by Preston Bugh (174-147-321), Alex Wyatt (146-130-276), Jase Delgado (118) and Adam Berryman (113).

Perry’s Brayden Dalton led all bowlers with a 203-234-437 series.

Lincolnview will return to action Saturday, January 23, against Bath at Plaza Lanes in Celina.