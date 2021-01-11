Richard Hoverman

Richard “Dick” Hoverman, 68, of Van Wert, passed away surrounded by loved ones at 6:01 p.m. Thursday, January 8, 2021.

Richard ‘Dick’ Hoverman

He was born December 21, 1952, the son of C. Olen and Helen (Ward) Hoverman, who both preceded him in death.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Pam, and his children, Tracy (Mark) Beech of Scott, Cassandra “Casey” York of Van Wert, Chris Mills of Van Wert, Bryan Mills of Medina, Alisha (Hunter) Lies of Rockford, and Anna Lee of Van Wert. Dick also has five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. His siblings, Mike (Mary) Hoverman of Maumee, Barb Furniss of Waterville, and Mary Lou Johns of Charlotte, North Carolina, also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Teri Sowers.

Dick was a life-ong member of the Van Wert community. He was an active member of Victory Church of God in Van Wert. He also served as the grill cook at the Farmer’s Daughter restaurant during the county fair for the last several years. He was recently employed by Wild Willy’s.

Dick never knew a stranger and if you were blessed enough to be his friend then you became a member of his family. He will surely be missed by many people.