11 people arraigned on felony indictments

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

A total of 11 people were arraigned on grand jury indictments handed down on Friday in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Sonny Metzger, 46, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count each of involuntary manslaughter, a felony of the first degree; corrupting another with drugs and complicity, each a felony of the second degree; conspiracy, a third-degree felony; and trafficking in a Fentanyl compound, a felony of the fifth degree. Metzger was ordered held on a $100,000 cash bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, January 28. A jury trial has been scheduled for April 5.

Kitti Johnson, 30, of Convoy, entered not guilty pleas to one count each of complicity, a felony of the second degree, and conspiracy, a third-degree felony. She was released on an unsecured personal surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 1:30 p.m. Monday, January 25. A jury trial will be held April 5.

Donald O’Day, 44, of Convoy, pleaded not guilty to one count each of failure to comply with an order of a police officer (fleeing), a felony of the third degree, and vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. A $10,000 cash bond is set in the case and a pretrial conference scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 20.

Jeffrey Buckner, 45, of Monroeville, Indiana, entered not guilty pleas to one count each of burglary and grand theft of a firearm, each a third-degree felony. He was released on a personal surety bond and a telephone pretrial conference was set for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 3. He is also prohibited from being at 6226 Wren Landeck Road.

Andrew Thomas, 39, of Ohio City, pleaded not guilty to one count each of domestic violence, a felony of the third degree, and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He also admitted to violating a bond set in a previous case by failing to report to probation. He was released on a surety bond, with an order to have no contact with the alleged victims in the case. A pretrial conference will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday, January 26.

James Jewell, 38, of Middle Point, entered a not guilty plea to one count of domestic violence, a felony of the fourth degree. A $10,000 cash bond was set in the case, plus electronically monitored house arrest. A pretrial conference will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, January 15.

Brandon Decker, 23, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic violence, a felony of the fourth degree. A $25,000 cash bond was set in the case and a telephone pretrial conference scheduled for 10:15 a.m. January 25.

Brock Klaus, 21, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to one count of theft, a felony of the fourth degree. He was released on a surety bond and a telephone pretrial conference set for 9:45 a.m. February 3.

Larry Wilson, 51, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count of violation of a protection order, a felony of the fifth degree. A $10,000 cash bond was ordered, and a telephone pretrial conference scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, January 27.

Coy McConnell, 24, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on a surety bond and a telephone pretrial conference set for 9:15 a.m. February 3.

Jeremy Workman, 40, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to one count of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, a felony of the fifth degree. Workman was released on a surety bond and a telephone pretrial conference scheduled for 9:45 a.m. February 3.

Three people entered changes of plea in Common Pleas Court.

Jesse Miller, 30, of Convoy, changed his plea to guilty to an amended charge of attempted tampering with evidence, a felony of the fourth degree, and one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, also a fourth-degree felony.

A presentence investigation was ordered and sentencing set for 1:30 p.m. Thursday, February 18.

Zachary Smith, 22, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count of domestic violence, a felony of the fourth degree. A presentence investigation was ordered, and Smith will appear for sentencing at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 23.

Joshua Sargent, 39, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count of violating a protection order, a felony of the fifth degree. He was then sentenced to 180 days in jail, with credit for 57 days already served.

Also, Amber Baker, 39, of Van Wert, admitted violating her probation and judicial release by failing to report to probation. She was ordered to return to prison for the balance of her original 17-month prison sentence for attempted conveyance of substances into a government facility and aggravated possession of drugs.