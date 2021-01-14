Lancer grapplers split NWC tri-match
Van Wert independent sports
SPENCERVILLE — Lincolnview wrestlers split a tri-match with Spencerville and Paulding on Tuesday, defeating Paulding 36-21 and falling to the Bearcats 61-18.
Results:
126 – Joe Sawyer 1-1
132 – Tristan Taylor 1-1
138 – Dylan Hensley 1-1
145 – Asher Hubble 0-2
152 – Jaden Hubble 1-1
160 – Dylan Bowyer 2-0
195 – Tyler Ulrey 1-1
220 – Braxton Coil 1-1
285 – Louis Ulrey 1-1
The Lancers are 7-2 in dual matches this season. Lincolnview is scheduled to compete at the Ayersville Invitational on Saturday.
