VW Cougar swimmers sweep Ayersville

Submitted information

DEFIANCE — Van Wert High School boys swimmers enjoyed a sweep at Ayersville on Tuesday, with the girls winning 58-33 and the boys winning 72-33.

Van Wert earned first place finishes in every event except three. Swimmers placing first in individual events included: Jamie Burenga, Gracie Mull, Tyra McClain, Gage Wannemacher and Jayden Welker.

All five Van Wert relays finished in first place:

200 Medley Relay: boys (1:54.35 – Ian Rex, Gage Wannemacher, Jayden Welker, Octavius Tucker) and girls (2:24.13 – Jamie Burenga, Tyra McClain, Gracie Mull, Allie Etter)

200 Freestyle Relay: boys (1:51.03 – Gage Wannemacher, Bryce Miller, Ian Rex, Travis Francis) and girls (2:08.31 –Jamie Burenga, Tyra McClain, Allie Etter, Gracie Mull)

400 Freestyle Relay: boys (4:32.92 – Travis Francis, Bryce Miller, Octavius Tucker, Jayden Miller)

Van Wert senior swimmer Allie Etter swims the 100-yard breastroke during Tuesday’s meet against Ayersville. Photo submitted

Boys Results (all distances in yards)

200 Medley Relay: 1st (1:54.35 – Ian Rex, Gage Wannemacher, Jayden Welker, Octavius Tucker)

200 Freestyle: 1st (2:07.03 – Ian Rex), 2nd (2:10.10-Jayden Welker)

200 Individual Medley: 1st (2:17.34 – Jayden Welker)

50 Freestyle: 2nd (25.54– Octavius Tucker), 3rd (26.43-Travis Francis), 5th (32.50 – Bryce Miller)

100 Butterfly: 1st (1:04.46 –Jayden Welker)

100 Freestyle: 1st (56.92 – Gage Wannemacher), 2nd (1:01.59 – Travis Francis)

500 Freestyle: 1st (5:33.69 – Jayden Welker), 2nd (5:53.86 – Octavius Tucker)

200 Freestyle Relay: 1st (1:51.03 – Gage Wannemacher, Bryce Miller, Ian Rex, Travis Francis)

100 Backstroke: 1st (1:06.56 –Ian Rex)

100 Breaststroke: 2nd (1:16.98 – Gage Wannemacher)

400 Freestyle Relay: 1st (4:32.92 – Travis Francis, Bryce Miller, Octavius Tucker, Jayden Miller)

Girls Results (all distances in yards)

200 Medley Relay: 1st (2:24.13 – Jamie Burenga, Tyra McClain, Gracie Mull, Allie Etter)

200 Freestyle: 1st (2:26.76 – Jamie Burenga), 2nd (2:27.59 – Allie Etter)

200 Individual Medley: 1st (3:01.72 – Gracie Mull)

50 Freestyle: 1st (30.07-Tyra McClain)

100 Freestyle: 2nd (1:08.02 – Tyra McClain)

200 Freestyle Relay: 1st (2:08.31 –Jamie Burenga, Tyra McClain, Allie Etter, Gracie Mull)

100 Backstroke: 1st (1:16.72 – Jamie Burenga), 2nd (1:21.89– Gracie Mull)

100 Breaststroke: 2nd (1:33.88 – Allie Etter)