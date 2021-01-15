Local COVID deaths; vaccine info reported

VW independent/submitted information

As of Thursday, the Van Wert County General Health District reports two additional deaths of county residents who tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths for county residents to 46.

The Van Wert County General Health District staff expresses deepest sympathies for the family and friends of the deceased. Those deceased were both between 60 and 69 years old.

There has been an increase of 87 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since last Thursday, January 7, for a total of 1,899 confirmed cases. There are currently five people hospitalized. General Health District staff members appreciate the continued efforts of the community to slow the spread of COVID-19.

In addition, Phase 1B distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine in Van Wert County will begin the week of January 19 with those residents over the age of 80. COVID-19 vaccines continue to be a scarce resource across the United States, and it will take time to provide vaccines to everyone who wants to receive them. For the first week of Phase 1B, the Van Wert County Health Department is the only provider receiving vaccine and the department will only receive 100 doses for distribution that week.

Those ages 65 and older or with severe congenital or developmental disorders may request to be placed on the vaccination list by calling 419.238.0808, extension 111, register at this link: https://tinyurl.com/vwcovidreg, or call the Van Wert County Council on Aging at 419.238.5011.

Those who have already contacted the health department or the Council on Aging to be placed on the list need not register again.

Each week, the required age to be eligible to receive vaccines will be reduced by five years. This means that during the week of January 25, people 75 and older will become eligible, along with people who have severe congenital or developmental disorders. On the week of February 1, people age 70 or older are eligible, as are employees of K-12 schools that commit to in-person or hybrid education. On the week of February 8, people 65 and older become eligible.

“While we know that many people in our community are eager to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, we ask our community to be patient while the demand for the vaccine remains higher than the available supply,” said Health District Director of Nursing Kathy Will.

When a new age group becomes eligible, vaccinations may not be complete for the previous age group. It may take a long time to provide vaccines to everyone who wants them, given the limited doses that are currently available.

Currently, the County Health Department has vaccinated 240 individuals from Phase 1A and is working to contact those in the 80 and above age group to schedule appointments. Vaccination is by appointment only. Expect appointments to last at least 20 minutes.

The County Health Department is working with the Van Wert County EMA and CERT to plan for future vaccination clinics, including a drive-thru vaccination clinic once vaccine supply increases.

Van Wert County has no control over vaccine shipment quantities and delivery dates, but the county is, and will continue to be, committed to getting vaccines out as quickly as possible. There is no stockpiling of doses.

For more information in future, continue to monitor the Van Wert County Health Department website, www.vanwertcounthealth.org, as well as local news media and social media.

