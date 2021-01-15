Card shower planned for area centenarian

VW independent/submitted information

A birthday card shower is planned for Leah Ries, who will celebrate her 100th birthday on Sunday, January 31.

Leah Ries

She was married to the Rev. R. Wayne Ries, who died April 14, 2007, and has three surviving children, Connie Ries Knittle-Jones, Robert “Bob” Ries, and Nancy Ries, all of Van Wert. Another son, Stephen Ries, died December 5, 1979.

Leah grew up in Middle Point and attended Middle Point High School, where she was an honor student and cheerleader; she later met and married her husband and moved to Venedocia to raise four children and work on the farm. She worked at, and retired from, Aeroquip Corporation in Van Wert.

She has many friends and family in the community she has enjoyed and for which she is thankful. A birthday celebration will be delayed until such time as it is community safe; more details on that celebration event will follow.

Those wanting to send a card or note can do so at: Leah Ries, Room 107, Vancrest Assisted Living, Van Wert-Decatur Road, Van Wert, OH 45891.