Cougar wrestlers wallop the Titans
Van Wert independent sports
Van Wert dominated Ottawa-Glandorf to the tune of 72-6 on Thursday and in process the Cougars earned their first Western Buckeye League victory of the season.
Individual Results:
170- Morgein Bigham (VW) won by forfeit
182- Abram Collins (VW) won by forfeit
195- Drew Deitemeyer (VW) won by fall in :57 over Evan Cox
220- Turner Witten (VW) won by forfeit
285- Eli Kline (VW) won by forfeit
106- Kaedyn Swander (VW) won by forfeit
113- Matthew Dunno (VW) won by forfeit
120- Ashton Baer (VW) won by forfeit
126- Keaton Sudduth (VW) won by fall 5:39 over Justice Pope
132- Joaquin Estrada (VW) won by fall 2:33 over Aaliyah Garcia
138- Double forfeit
145- Owen Thomas (OG) won by fall 1:03 over Jordan Rawlins
152- James Smith (VW) won by fall 5:38 over Samual Langhals
160- Macein Bigham (VW) won by fall 1:23 over Clay Inkrott
The Cougars will return to action Saturday at the Ayersville Duals.
POSTED: 01/15/21 at 4:54 am. FILED UNDER: Sports