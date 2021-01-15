Friday night basketball scoreboard
Van Wert independent sports
Here are final scores from Friday night’s area boys’ high school basketball games, including Wayne Trace’s big upset win over No. 1 Antwerp.
NWC
Allen East 67 Paulding 58
Columbus Grove 67 Spencerville 35
Crestview 55 Delphos Jefferson 42
Lincolnview 65 Bluffton 58
WBL
Celina 55 Bath 50 (OT)
Defiance 48 Elida 23
Shawnee 53 St. Marys Memorial 45
Ottawa-Glandorf at Van Wert – postponed
Kenton at Wapakoneta – postponed
GMC
Ayersville 40 Tinora 17
Edgerton 51 Fairview 32
Hicksville 45 Holgate 27
Wayne Trace 46 Antwerp 45
MAC
Marion Local 42 Fort Recovery 41
Minster 61 New Knoxville 27
New Bremen 44 Coldwater 42
Parkway 53 Delphos St. John’s 51 (OT)
St. Henry 48 Versailles 36
PCL
Fort Jennings 46 Continental 35
Ottoville 60 Miller City 35
Other scores
Anna 61 Botkins 59
Perry 77 Hardin Northern 51
