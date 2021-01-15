Nancy Marie Riggenbach

Nancy Marie Riggenbach, 70, of Huntersville, North Carolina, passed away at 4:52 a.m. Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at her residence.

She was born April 13, 1950, in Ironwood, Michigan, the daughter of Sylvester “Stretch” and Donna (Rohrer) Goedde, who both preceded her in death. On December 22, 1970, she married the love of her life, Stan Riggenbach, who survives. Together, they shared 50 years of memories.

Nancy earned her nursing degree from Miami Valley Hospital and worked as an RN at Van Wert County Hospital, Federal-Mogul, Women’s Care of Wood County, and Ford Motor Company.

Nancy and Stan left Van Wert, living in Waterville for several years before moving to Huntersville, North Carolina, where she and Stan have resided for the past eight years. Nancy kept herself busy as a member of the Bridge Club, the Bunco Club, the Knitters Club and the Centennial 55+ Group. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who cherished the time she spent with them.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Stan, of Huntersville; four sons, Thomas (Heather) Riggenbach of Convoy, Brian (Sara) Riggenbach of Huntersville, North Carolina, Bradley (Elisha) Riggenbach of Denver, North Carolina, and David (Andrea) Riggenbach of Whitehouse; a brother, Ed (Nancy) Goedde of Lima; one sister, Kathy Taylor of Carmel, Indiana; and 10 grandchildren.

Nancy was also preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Dan Taylor.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private family funeral service will be held Thursday, January 21, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with the Rev. Clark Williman officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert. Nancy’s funeral service will be live-streamed on the funeral home’s website and will be available to view for 90 days.

A celebration of life open to the pubic will be held at a later date when it is safe to do so.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Nancy`s memory can be made to: https://www.hpccr.org/give/make-a-donation. Choose designation “Levine-Dickson Hospice House-Huntersville”.

