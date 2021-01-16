Opal Mae Shoop

Opal Mae Shoop, 87, of Van Wert, a beautiful person inside and out, passed away at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at Meadows of Delphos.

She was born November 1, 1933, in Ironton, the daughter of Fred and Stella (Kelly) Sheets, who both preceded her in death. She married John Shoop, who survives. Together, they shared many years of memories.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, John, are her children, Tim (Regina) Sellars of Forest, John (Darlene) Sellars of Lakeland, Florida, Sherry (Tom) Hughes of Van Wert, and Lisa (Jake) Trisel of Van Wert; her grandchildren, Frank Sellars, Mike Sellars, Petra Sellars, Laura Kincade, Sam Turnwald, Andy Detwiler, Abbey Caballero, Alex Unterbrink, and Jennifer Clevenger; 19 great-grandchildren; a brother, Gary Sheets; and a sister, Thelma Lafferty.

She was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Elizabeth Sellars; four brothers, Terry Sheets, Glen Sheets, Freddy Sheets, and Ed Sheets; and two sisters, Rose Kin, and Helen Miller.

Due to COVID-19 there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Opal`s memory may be directed to the Van Wert County Council on Aging

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.