Saturday night basketball scoreboard
Van Wert independent sports
Here are final scores of area boys’ high school basketball games played on Saturday, January 16.
PCL
Columbus Grove 52 Kalida 30
Non-conference
Antwerp 52 Lincolnview 47
Ayersville 48 Paulding 43
Bluffton 101 Cory-Rawson 46
Botkins 84 Bath 55
Defiance 55 Fairview 53 (OT)
Delphos St. John’s 44 Upper Scioto Valley 34
Edgerton 52 Montpelier 36
Fayette 55 Holgate 35
Fort Loramie 65 Crestview 59
Fort Recovery 47 Wapakoneta 29
Hardin Northern 41 Ada 33
Hicksville 57 North Central 29
Ottoville 51 St. Henry 35
Spencerville 58 Arlington 55
St. Marys Memorial 60 Coldwater 43
Tinora 45 Stryker 34
Wayne Trace 69 Fort Jennings 63
Van Wert 55 Bryan 45
POSTED: 01/16/21 at 10:06 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports