Saturday night basketball scoreboard

Van Wert independent sports

Here are final scores of area boys’ high school basketball games played on Saturday, January 16.

PCL

Columbus Grove 52 Kalida 30

Non-conference

Antwerp 52 Lincolnview 47

Ayersville 48 Paulding 43

Bluffton 101 Cory-Rawson 46

Botkins 84 Bath 55

Defiance 55 Fairview 53 (OT)

Delphos St. John’s 44 Upper Scioto Valley 34

Edgerton 52 Montpelier 36

Fayette 55 Holgate 35

Fort Loramie 65 Crestview 59

Fort Recovery 47 Wapakoneta 29

Hardin Northern 41 Ada 33

Hicksville 57 North Central 29

Ottoville 51 St. Henry 35

Spencerville 58 Arlington 55

St. Marys Memorial 60 Coldwater 43

Tinora 45 Stryker 34

Wayne Trace 69 Fort Jennings 63

Van Wert 55 Bryan 45