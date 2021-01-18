Antwerp wins showdown with Lincolnview

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

A late scoring run was the difference in Saturday’s game between two state-ranked teams – current Division IV No. 1 Antwerp and No. 12 Lincolnview.

The Archers, who trailed by two late in the third quarter went on to outscore the Lancers 14-7 and won the highly anticipated matchup 52-47 at Lincolnview High School.

Lincolnview’s Collin Overholt tries to shoot over Antwerp’s Luke Krouse. Photo courtesy of Hanna Young

Creed Jessee knocked down a three-pointer that gave Lincolnview a 40-38 advantage with less than a minute left in the third quarter, but it was the final time the Lancers would enjoy a lead in the game. Landon Brewer answered with a triple that gave the Archers a 41-40 lead entering the fourth period.

After a bucket by Jagger Landers, Jessee whistled in another trey that tied the game 43-43 with 3:41 left. A basket by Owen Sheedy and a foul shot by Landers put the Archers ahead 46-43, but Collin Overholt answered with a shot that made it 46-45 with 90 seconds left. From there, Landers, who led all scorers with 24 points, converted a pair of free throws, giving Antwerp a 51-45 lead. A driving layup by Overholt pulled Lincolnview to within four, 51-47 with 34 ticks left, but the Lancers could draw no closer.

The game was close throughout. Lincolnview led 13-11 after one quarter and 28-25 at halftime. Jake Bowersock scored all 12 of his points in the opening half, including eight in the second quarter.

A trey by Jessee and a jumper by Overholt gave the Lancers a 37-32 lead more than halfway through the third quarter, but a 6-0 mini scoring run put the Archers on top 38-37.

Jessee finished with 11 points and Overholt had 10, as the Lancers shot 19-of-45 (42 percent) from the floor, including 4-of-16 from three point range. Landers was the only Archer in double figures, but Brewer added nine points and Hunter Sproles chipped in with eight. Antwerp was 20-of-51 from the floor and just 4-of-19 from beyond the arc. The Archers enjoyed a 29-24 rebounding advantage and the visitors committed just eight turnovers, compared to 13 for Lincolnview.

Antwerp (10-1) is scheduled to play at Antwerp on Friday and Lincolnview (8-2) is slated to host Allen East on Friday before traveling to Parkway on Saturday.

Scoring summary

Lincolnview 13 15 12 7 – 47

Antwerp HS 11 14 16 11 – 52

Lincolnview: Clayton Leeth 1-1-3; Aaron Cavinder 3-0-7; Collin Overholt 5-0-10; Landon Price 1-0-2; Daegan Hatfield 1-0-2; Jake Bowersock 5-2-12; Creed Jessee 4-0-11

Antwerp: Austin Litchy 1-0-2; Jagger Landers 8-7-24; Luke Krouse 1-0-2; Owen Sheedy 2-3-7; Hunter Sproles 4-0-8; Landon Brewer 3-1-9

JV: Lincolnview 43-39