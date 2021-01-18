Fitzhugh Crawford

Fitzhugh “Fitz” Crawford, 77, of Van Wert, went home with the Lord on Thursday, January 14, 2021.

Fitz was born March 22, 1943, in his beloved Pineville, Kentucky, to Caleb “Chalk” and Effie Crawford, who both preceded him in death.

He will always be remembered for his love of family, first and foremost, and Fitz was blessed to share his life with wonderful parents, siblings, children, and grandchildren. For as much as his family loved him, he always loved us better.

He was absolutely smitten with his wife of 58 years, Maria. Fitz provided for his family by working for 35 years at the BF Goodrich Plant in Woodburn, Indiana.

He was a veteran and served three years in the United States Army. In his spare time, he enjoyed anything outdoors, including hunting, gardening, or golfing, but his natural element was spending time in water. Some of his fondest memories included swimming in the ocean while vacationing in Cancun, Mexico. He enjoyed good food and cheering on his University of Kentucky Wildcats. Fitz and his family attended First Baptist Church in Van Wert for over 45 years.

Fitz is preceded in death by his brothers, Hollis, John, and Jerry, and sisters Dot Ziegler, Karen Money, and infant sister Mary.

He is survived by his loving wife, Maria H. Crawford; a sister, Maxine Sutton; three sons, Fitzhugh (Kellie) Crawford Jr.; Jason (Kylie) Crawford, and Mark (Emma) Crawford; and eight grandchildren, Jacqueline (Brett) Garrett, Hannah, Fitzhugh III, Caleb, Hailey, Erica, Kayla, and Madi.

The family wishes to extend its sincere appreciation to the nurses and staff at the Elara Caring Hospice Care.

There will be no funeral services due to Covid-19, but the family hopes to conduct a memorial service celebrating Fitz’s life this summer.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.