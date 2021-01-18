Knights, Lady Knights fall on the road

Van Wert independent sports

Saturday was a rough day for Crestview’s basketball teams, as the Lady Knights and the Knights both lost on the road.

Fort Recovery 57 Crestview 47 (girls)

FORT RECOVERY — Cali Gregory hit six triples and scored 18 points, but the girls’ team fell to Fort Recovery 57-47, ending Crestview’s nine-game winning streak.

Crestview trailed 19-12 after the first quarter, but rallied to lead 28-27 at halftime. Fort Recovery held the visitors to just five points in the third quarter and led 36-33 entering the fourth period, then the Lady Indians pulled away with a 21-14 scoring advantage in the final stanza.

Olivia Cunningham scored 14 points, while Fort Recovery had four players in double figures, led by Alli Vaughn’s 14 points.

The Lady Knights (10-2) are scheduled to play at Bath on Tuesday.

Fort Loramie 65 Crestview 59 (boys)

FORT LORAMIE — Despite 26 points and nine rebounds by Kalen Etzler and 17 points by Carson Kreischer, Crestview was stymied by Fort Loramie 65-59. The loss snapped a six-game winning streak.

The Knights (10-3) trailed 16-11 after the first quarter, 32-26 at halftime and 45-40 after three quarters. Fort Loramie (9-5) was led by Caleb Maurer, who scored 16 points and Grant Albers, who added 15.

Crestview is scheduled to play three games at home this week – Tuesday vs. Ottoville, Friday against Ada and Saturday against Celina.