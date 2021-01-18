Zumba fundraiser set for Haven of Hope

VW independent/submitted information

A Zumba fundraiser has been announced for Haven of Hope in Van Wert that is coming up this Sunday, January 24, from 1:30-3 p.m.

A Zumba Gold Master Class called “ZINS for a Brighter Future” will be held online via Zoom to benefit various charities that serve kids and families. It is a 90-minute class with nine ZG instructors presenting. Instructors are collecting for agencies in their own area, with local instructor Mary Jane Fast, who teaches Zumba at the Van Wert County Council on Aging, collecting for Haven of Hope.

Registration for Sunday’s Zumba class needs to happen prior to Friday, January 22, by emailing Fast at fast.maryjane@gmail.com. Suggested donation is $10, but more would be appreciated.

Haven of Hope was created by a community of Christians who have come together to help displaced men in Van Wert County by providing a place to stay and ongoing guidance to obtain the resources necessary to embrace the next chapter in their lives. The homeless shelter opened in October 2020.

This fundraising project was made possible through grant funding from the Associated Charities Fund administered by the Van Wert County Foundation.

Those wanting to participate in the Zumba class need to send the registration donation to Fast and a registration link is then mailed out to the participants.