Charles Wayne Sheets

Charles Wayne Sheets, 58, of Woodburn, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, January 17, 2021.

Charles grew up in San Pierre, Indiana, and graduated from North Judson High School; additionally, he graduated from ITT with an associate’s degree in electrical engineering and then graduated from Ivy Tech with an associate’s degree in Computer Science Technology. Charles had attended Indiana Wesleyan University pursuing a bachelor’s degree in computer science. He previously worked at Seyfert’s, Atos (working on contract for the City of Fort Wayne), and most recently worked for Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana.

Charles loved the Chicago Cubs, Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Blackhawks, Komet Hockey, and the Fort Wayne TinCaps, NASCAR racing, playing golf with family, and family vacations in the Smokey Mountains. He also enjoyed cookouts, bonfires, and game nights with his neighbors. He loved watching his daughter in every dance recital, soccer game, choir concert, and school field trip.

Surviving are his wife, Michelle (Early); a daughter, Emma; one stepson, Wilbur McCarty; two stepgranddaughters, Anabell and Ruby McCarty; brother David (Susan) Sheets, aunt Sandy Norris, cousins Brad Norris and Julie Schremp, his father and mother in-law Fred and Dianna Early, brother in-laws Shane and Frank Early, and sister in-law, Joan and Pete Folvi; and a niece and nephew, Maria and Max Folvi.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Joyce Sheets; an aunt, Marjorie Rider; and one uncle, Mike Norris.

In honoring Charles wishes, there will be a private memorial service in the Smokey Mountains at a later date.

Preferred memorials: Cancer Services of Northeastern Indiana and the ASPCA.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.advantagemungovan.com for the Sheets family.