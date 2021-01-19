MSVW elects new bd. officers; recertified

VW independent/submitted information

Historic Main Street Van Wert announced the results of its 2021 Board of Director elections. The organization, founded in 2006, has a mission to stimulate growth and development in Historic Downtown Van Wert.

The 2021 executive committee will be President Nick Boley, Vice President Quincy Thompson, Secretary Dennis Cummings, and Andrew Bashore, accountant. Executive Director Mitch Price also thanked Chet Straley for being board president the past two years.

The organization also shared that it participated in its annual review for National Main Street certification through Heritage Ohio, the statewide preservation and revitalization organization, and it once again received accreditation for 2020, meeting all 10 review guidelines.