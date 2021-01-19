On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT

Van Wert independent sports

Here are this week’s high school basketball broadcast schedules for 99.7 WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games will air live. Schedules are subject to change due to COVID-19.

WKSD

Tuesday, January 19: Ottoville at Crestview

Thursday, January 21: Ayersville at Antwerp (girls)

Friday, January 22: Delphos Jefferson at Paulding

Saturday, January 23: Montpelier at Paulding

WERT

Tuesday, January 19: Van Wert at St. Marys Memorial

Friday, January 22: Van Wert at Shawnee

Saturday, January 23: Van Wert at Coldwater