VW boys, Cresview girls fall; L’view wins

Van Wert independent sports

St. Marys Memorial 77 Van Wert 58 (boys)

ST. MARYS — An 11-0 first quarter run sparked St. Marys Memorial to a 77-58 Western Buckeye League win over Van Wert on Tuesday night.

Aidan Pratt’s three pointer pulled the Cougars to within one, 13-12, but the Roughriders scored the next 11 points, including back-to-back triples by LeTrey Williams, who finished with a game-high 25 points. Nine of Pratt’s 11 points came in the first quarter.

Van Wert (1-8, 0-3 WBL) trimmed the deficit to nine twice in the second quarter, only to see St. Marys quickly push the lead back to double digits.

After being held scoreless in the first quarter, Owen Treece scored nine in the second quarter, but 6-9 sophomore Austin Parks scored 7 of his 15 points in the period and the Roughriders enjoyed a 41-26 halftime lead.

Owens and Williams scored nine points in the third quarter, but St. Marys was able to extend the lead to 61-40 after three quarters. Treece, who finished with 24 points, added seven more in the fourth period, as did Connor Pratt.

Jace Turner scored 10 of his 15 points in the second half for St. Marys (9-3, 2-2 WBL).

Van Wert is scheduled to play at No. 1 Shawnee on Friday.

Lincolnview 45 Parkway 38 (girls)

ROCKFORD — Annie Mendenhall scored 18 points to lead Lincolnview to a 45-38 upset win over Parkway on Tuesday night.

Mendenhall hit three treys, two conventional baskets and went 5-of-6 from the foul line in the win. Zadria King had seven points and six rebounds for Lincolnview, while Carsyn Looser also finished with seven points.

Gabrielle Stober led Parkway (7-6) with 18 points, while Paige Williamson finished with six points. The Lady Panthers held a commanding 38-15 advantage on the boards, with Allison Hughes pulling down 13 rebounds.

Lincolnview led 16-12 after one quarter, but Parkway fought back to tie the game 24-24. The Lancers enjoyed a 36-34 lead after three quarters, then outscored the hosts 9-4 in the final period.

Lincolnview (4-10) is scheduled to play at Allen East on Thursday, while Parkway will host New Bremen the same night.

Bath 47 Crestview 40 (girls)

LIMA — Crestview hung with the No. 7 team in Division II, but fell to Bath 47-40 on Tuesday night.

Bath (14-2) led by just one, 34-33 entering the fourth quarter, but outscored the Knights 13-7 in the final period. The Wildkittens led 8-4 after the first quarter and 23-21 at halftime.

Crestview’s Bailey Gregory led all scorers with 15, while Laci McCoy and Olivia Cunningham each added seven. Bath had two players in double figures – Chandler Clark finished with 14 and Ester Bolon tallied 13.

Crestview (10-3) is scheduled to play at Ada on Thursday.