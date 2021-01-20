Mark W. Miller

Mark W. Miller, 69, of Van Wert, went to be with his Lord and Savior at 11:43 p.m. Monday, January 18, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Mark W. Miller

He is survived by his wife and best friend, Joyce (Claypool) Miller. They were blessed to share 45 wonderful years together.

Mark was born February 16, 1951, to Wilson A. and Elizabeth J. (Pollock) Miller of Middle Point, who both preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his grandson, Gage Miller; a brother, Richard Miller; and one sister, Beverly Brown.

Mark is also survived by his children, Randall (Kim) Miller, Clint Miller, and Kerresa (Chad) Overholt; and six grandchildren, Zachary and Zoe Miller, Vance Miller, and Chayten, Collin, and Chayse Overholt.

He retired from Federal Mogul in Van Wert in March 2017 after 48 years of service. Mark spent many years as a volunteer firefighter and EMS provider for Middle Point. Mark enjoyed building and repairing things, but his greatest joy was spending time with his wife and family. He loved following his grandkids through their education, athletics, and many activities.

The family will be conducting a private service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.