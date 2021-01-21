Indiana man arrested in Paulding for 24th OVI charge

Troopers from the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are shown with Tony Hanson, who was being arrested for his sixth felony impaired driving violation and his 24th lifetime OVI charge. OSHP photo

VW independent/submitted information

PAULDING — Earlier this week, troopers from the Van Wert Ohio State Highway Patrol Post arrested and charged a 48-year-old Indiana man with operating a vehicle under the influence, making it his 24th OVI arrest and sixth felony OVI charge in his lifetime.

The driver, Tony Martin Hanson, was pulled over on Monday afternoon after motorists called 9-1-1 to report his unsafe driving. Hanson was later observed by the Paulding police chief as the Indiana man entered that community, where his vehicle struck a curb while pulling into the Dairy Queen parking lot.

Troopers responded immediately to assist officers from the Paulding Police Department with the traffic stop.

During the incident, officers and troopers determined Hanson was highly intoxicated and medical personnel were requested to respond to the scene out of an abundance of caution. Paulding EMS determined he was not having a medical emergency and was cleared for OVI processing.

Due to the level of intoxication, Hanson could not safely perform field sobriety tests.

He was subsequently arrested and charged for his sixth felony OVI. Troopers determined this was Hanson’s 24th OVI arrest since 1994, which is the last time he held a valid driver’s license. Hanson was found to have a breath alcohol content nearly four times the .08 percent legal limit.

“Impaired driving is something troopers take seriously,” said Lieutenant Jonathon A. Gray, Van Wert Post commander. “We have seen the tragedies caused by the dangerous choice of getting behind the wheel impaired. It is just not worth risking your life or others.”

Last year, troopers from the Van Wert Post removed 204 impaired drivers from our roadways.

The public is encouraged to call #677 to report reckless or impaired drivers.