Mailings sent to county electric customers

VW independent/submitted information

An opt-out mailing is going out in late January to all eligible residential and small commercial customers for the Van Wert County Electric Governmental Aggregation Program. Energy Harbor is the new electric supplier, and the current contract will end in December 2023.

The rate has gone down to 4.48 cents per kWh for residential and small commercial customers. Opt-out deadline to leave the program is Wednesday, February 10, with no early termination fees to be applied.

Eligible residents and commercial customers do not have to do anything to continue in or join the program. The transfer from AEP Energy to Energy Harbor should be seamless.

Those wanting to remain in the aggregation program need do nothing.

The rate has gone down to 4.48 cents per kWh for residential and small commercial customers. Opt-out deadline to leave the program is Wednesday, February 10, with no early termination fees to be applied.

Eligible residents and commercial customers do not have to do anything to continue in or join the program. The transfer from AEP Energy to Energy Harbor should be seamless.

Those wanting to remain in the aggregation program need do nothing.