Vantage student athletes
Vantage Career Center student athletes from all 13 school districts were recently recognized on Winter Sports Spirit Day. Athletes among the group participate in basketball, wrestling, cheerleading, swim team, pep band or even quiz bowl. Vantage students gain advanced skills and training, graduating with industry recognized credentials, while maintaining an active home school connection in sports and other extracurricular activities. Photo submitted
