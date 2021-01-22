Friday night basketball scoreboard
Van Wert independent sports
Here are final scores of area boys’ high school basketball games played on Friday, January 22.
NWC
Crestview 72 Ada 31
Delphos Jefferson 47 Paulding 45
Lincolnview 86 Allen East 48
Spencerville 47 Bluffton 36
WBL
Defiance 66 Bath 48
Ottawa-Glandorf 80 Celina 43
Shawnee 72 Van Wert 46
Wapakoneta 55 Elida 35
Kenton vs. St. Marys Memorial – postponed
GMC
Antwerp 54 Ayersville 28
Hicksville 46 Tinora 33
Holgate 55 Fairview 43
Wayne Trace 50 Edgerton 41
PCL
Ottoville 74 Fort Jennings 42
Continental 58 Montpelier 47 (non-conference)
Miller City 53 Van Buren 25 (non-conference)
MAC
Coldwater 53 Versailles 50
Minster 50 Marion Local 37
New Bremen 57 Parkway 50
New Knoxville 57 Delphos St. John’s 50
St. Henry 43 Fort Recovery 42
