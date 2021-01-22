TE Center sets developmental screenings

VW independent/submitted information

Developmental screenings for children ages 3-5 will be offered to residents of the following Van Wert County school districts: Lincolnview, Parkway, Spencerville, and Wayne Trace, and Delphos City Schools in both Van Wert and Allen counties.

The screenings will be held at Thomas Edison Early Childhood Center on North Franklin Street in Van Wert on Friday, February 12. Screening times are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and appointments can be made by calling Thomas Edison Preschool at 419.238.4019, extension 0, between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Children will be assessed in the areas of height, weight, vision, hearing, language, cognition, gross and fine motor, self-help, and social-emotional skills. Following the screening, results will be shared with parents or caregivers. This assessment provides families with an opportunity to see how their child is progressing in relationship to children of the same age.

If a child displays areas of concern, further assessment will be scheduled at a later date. This additional visit will let the teacher and therapists further assess a child in the areas of concern.

Thomas Edison’s mission is to provide the families it serves with the resources needed to help their children develop to their maximum potential. Each child is unique and capable of learning. The goal is to work with, and support, families in providing active learning experiences.

For more information, contact Thomas Edison Early Childhood Center at 419-238-4019, ext. 0.