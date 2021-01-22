VW wrestlers handle Shawnee 45-32
Van Wert independent sports
LIMA — Van Wert traveled to Shawnee to take on the Indians in a Western Buckeye League matchup and came away victorious 45-32. Five Cougar wrestlers won their matches, and three others won by forfeit.
“We seem to be on a bit of a roll,” Van Wert head coach Ben Collins said. “Our guys have really done a good job of working hard and improving each day. We talk a lot about being thankful for the opportunity to wrestle every day and to enjoy our time doing it.”
“As we have gone through the season we knew that we would have a rough road at the beginning of the season. Having 17 kids (out of 21) who are either freshman or have never wrestled before, we knew the beginning of our season (front loaded with tough teams) would be a struggle.”
“We as a coaching staff reminded our athletes to trust the process and continue to improve and it would start to come together. They have done a great job of trusting the process and working hard to consistently improve and it is starting to pay off for them.”
Individual results are listed below.
220- MIchael Keyson (S) won by fall in 1:27 over Turner Witten
285- Eli Kline (VW) won by fall in 1:59 over Alton Clayton
106- Keigan Brown (S) won by fall in 1:25 over Kaedyn Swander
113- Matthew Dunno (VW) won by fall in 1:25 over Kael Dodson
120- Ashton Baer (VW) won by forfeit
126- Killian Sudduth (VW) won 16-13 over Ethan Morgan
132- Keaton Sudduth (VW) won by fall in 5:29 over Cory Beach
138- Ben Bullock (S) won by fall in 1:26 over Joaquin Estrada
145- Ethan Scurlock (S) won by fall in 1:17 over Fletcher Smith
152- Mason Adlesh (S) won by technical fall 15-0 over James Smith
160- Macein Bigham (VW) won by forfeit
170- Tyler Lauck (S) won 3-2 over Morgein Bigham
182- Abram Collins (VW) won by forfeit
195- Spencer Blue (VW) won by fall in 3:14 over Isaiah Meeks
The Cougars will host the Van Wert Invite at 9 a.m. Saturday. Antwerp, Coldwater, Columbus Grove, Delphos Jefferson, Lima Sr., Parkway, and
Wapakoneta are scheduled to participate.
POSTED: 01/22/21 at 4:50 am. FILED UNDER: Sports