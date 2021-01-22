VW wrestlers handle Shawnee 45-32

Van Wert independent sports

LIMA — Van Wert traveled to Shawnee to take on the Indians in a Western Buckeye League matchup and came away victorious 45-32. Five Cougar wrestlers won their matches, and three others won by forfeit.

“We seem to be on a bit of a roll,” Van Wert head coach Ben Collins said. “Our guys have really done a good job of working hard and improving each day. We talk a lot about being thankful for the opportunity to wrestle every day and to enjoy our time doing it.”

“As we have gone through the season we knew that we would have a rough road at the beginning of the season. Having 17 kids (out of 21) who are either freshman or have never wrestled before, we knew the beginning of our season (front loaded with tough teams) would be a struggle.”

“We as a coaching staff reminded our athletes to trust the process and continue to improve and it would start to come together. They have done a great job of trusting the process and working hard to consistently improve and it is starting to pay off for them.”

Individual results are listed below.

220- MIchael Keyson (S) won by fall in 1:27 over Turner Witten

285- Eli Kline (VW) won by fall in 1:59 over Alton Clayton

106- Keigan Brown (S) won by fall in 1:25 over Kaedyn Swander

113- Matthew Dunno (VW) won by fall in 1:25 over Kael Dodson

120- Ashton Baer (VW) won by forfeit

126- Killian Sudduth (VW) won 16-13 over Ethan Morgan

132- Keaton Sudduth (VW) won by fall in 5:29 over Cory Beach

138- Ben Bullock (S) won by fall in 1:26 over Joaquin Estrada

145- Ethan Scurlock (S) won by fall in 1:17 over Fletcher Smith

152- Mason Adlesh (S) won by technical fall 15-0 over James Smith

160- Macein Bigham (VW) won by forfeit

170- Tyler Lauck (S) won 3-2 over Morgein Bigham

182- Abram Collins (VW) won by forfeit

195- Spencer Blue (VW) won by fall in 3:14 over Isaiah Meeks

The Cougars will host the Van Wert Invite at 9 a.m. Saturday. Antwerp, Coldwater, Columbus Grove, Delphos Jefferson, Lima Sr., Parkway, and

Wapakoneta are scheduled to participate.